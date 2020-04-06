Women buy $400 worth of food, cigarettes at Farm Fresh on stolen credit card then go to McDonald’s, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say two women went on a shopping spree with a stolen credit card.

Police said they used the credit card to buy $400 worth of food and cigarettes at Farm Fresh on Monday, March 30. The suspects then used the card at a nearby McDonald’s.

Authorities said the suspects left Farm Fresh in a silver convertible with a black top.

Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at (804) 646-0569 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.