Women in Mosby Court living in fear after shooting happens right outside their homes

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a woman and teenage girl Monday morning in the city’s East End.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in Mosby Court. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Redd Street and found each of the victims suffering from a gunshot wound.

One victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The other victim was treated on the scene. Both their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Women in Mosby Court are shaken after the overnight shooting, one of them telling 8News the shooting happened right in front of her doorstep.

“The girl was laying right outside my children’s windows,” Mosby Court resident Shanee White said. “So, no, they weren’t outside playing at the moment, thank God, you know, but they want to be able to play.”

Cars were riddled with bullets along Redd Street in Mosby Court, following the shooting. Shell casings could be seen on the ground nearby.









Alireonna Robinson was visiting her aunt and cousins who live in Mosby Court. She said she’s worried about the safety of her aunt and cousins, describing the traumatizing scene she saw early Monday morning.

“I just saw somebody laying on the ground. They got shot,” she said, describing the sound of the gunshots like bombs going off feet away from her aunt’s home.

White was at work when her child called her to let her know there had been a shooting right outside their home. When she arrived, she said she saw the mother of one of the victims. “I saw her heartbroken,” she described.

Robinson isn’t sure what the solution is to the violence in the area but said she’s scared to come outside.

“I don’t know when I’m going to die or get shot,” she told 8News in an interview Monday.

White posed a question, wondering why young women were the target of Monday’s shooting.

“These are homes with women. Whether you think we’re broken or not, these are women who are trying to raise their children. You know, I don’t see men hanging out. So, who are you shooting at?”

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority said Monday they have not had contact with the shooting victims and are continuing to monitor the situation.

First Precinct Officers and Detectives continue to investigate this matter. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.