Woodbridge man arrested and charged with raping 7-year-old girl

Luiz Enrique Chacon Zelaya, 20, of Woodbridge, was charged with rape, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child. (Photo courtesy of the Prince William County Police Department)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department said they have arrested a man from Woodbridge charged with raping a 7-year-old girl.

The department said its Special Victims Unit began investigating a sexual assault that was responded happening at a home in Woodbridge between May 12 and June 12.

Police say the victim’s mother walked in on the accused, another family member, sexually assaulting her 7-year-old daughter. The mother immediately took her daughter away from the man and brought her to a doctor’s office, where police were notified about the situation.

Detectives say they learned that the accused has sexually assaulted the girl on more than one occasion.

On June 17, police arrested Luiz Enrique Chacon Zelaya, 20, of Woodbridge. He was charged with rape, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.

His court date is pending and he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online here.