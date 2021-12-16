Woodbridge man arrested for raping an unconscious man in the woods

Jose Martin Zelaya Rivera, 55, of 4251 Glendale Road, was arrested and charged with forcible sodomy. He is currently being held without bond and his court date is pending. (Photo: Prince William County Police Department)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department said it has arrested a Woodbridge man for sexual assault after he was seen in the woods with an unconscious man.

Police said they responded to the 4300 block of Glendale Road at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 11, for an unconscious man.

A witness told officers they saw an unknown man sexually assaulting another individual, later identified as a 59-year-old man, in a wooded area behind a home. Police said the suspect appeared to go through the victim’s pockets before leaving. Police said it is unknown if the suspect took any of the victim’s property.

First responders took the unconscious victim to an area hospital for treatment. During the investigation, PWPD said they discovered the victim sustained a head injury earlier that day and was “not coherent” during the assault.

Police received a tip on Dec. 15 which helped them identify the suspect.

Jose Martin Zelaya Rivera, 55, of 4251 Glendale Road, was arrested and charged with forcible sodomy. He is currently being held without bond and his court date is pending.