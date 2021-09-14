Woodbridge man arrested for sexually assaulting a child

Sahr Aby Pombor, 47, of 1424 Cottonwood Court in Woodbridge, was arrested on Sept. 10, and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He is currently being held without bond. (Photo: Prince William County Police Department)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department said it has arrested a Woodbridge for sexually assaulting a child more than 10 years ago.

The department said detectives with the Special Victims Unit investigated a sexual assault that was reported to take place in Woodbridge between January 2005 and December 2006. They found the victim, who was between 7 and 8 years old at the time, was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance multiple times during that timeframe.

The suspect has been identified as Sahr Aby Pombor, 47, of 1424 Cottonwood Court in Woodbridge.

Pombor was arrested on Sept. 10, and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He is currently being held without bond.