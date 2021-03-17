Woodbridge man arrested, suspected of sneaking into home and raping 12-year-old girl

On March 9, the Prince William County Police Department served Roger Brownwell, 23, of Woodbridge, warrants for felony rape, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department announced that a man has been arrested for allegedly sneaking into the home of a 12-year-old girl in order to rape her.

The department said on Jan. 14, a mother reported that she believed her 12-year-old daughter was having sex with an adult man.

A detective later identified the suspect as Roger Brownwell, 23, of Woodbridge. The investigation found that Brownwell met the girl on social media and snuck into her home at night to have “sexual relations” on two occasions.

On March 9, the Prince William County Police Department served Brownwell warrants for felony rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is currently incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.