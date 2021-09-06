Woodbridge teenager arrested in NC for shooting into a crowd at Freedom High School

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department said a 17-year-old boy who shot into a crowd during a fight in Freedom High School’s parking lot has been arrested in North Carolina.

Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 27, in the high school on 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge.

Two groups of individuals were involved in a fight in the school’s parking lot. Police said during the altercation, one group, which included the 17-year-old suspect, demanded money from the other.

The suspect then took out a firearm and shot into a nearby crowd. This hit one victim in the lower body and grazed another person’s foot. Police said neither of the victims was involved in the initial fight.

Following the investigation, the department said they obtained juvenile petitions against the suspect who was then located and arrested on Sept. 3 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in North Carolin, where he will be held until he is extradited to Virginia.

The Woodbridge teenager was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of robbery, one count of discharging a firearm in a public place and one count of assault by mob.

The suspect’s court date is still pending.