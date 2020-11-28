Wrong-way driver hits pedestrian, tried to hit NYSP trooper

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police arrested a driver who was heading the wrong way on I-90 near MPM 366 near Scottsville on Friday evening.
A trooper saw the driver heading westbound in the eastbound lanes. A short time later, NYSP received a call regarding an accident involving the suspect vehicle. According to NYSP, there were multiple reports of the suspect driver intentionally attempting to hit other vehicles.
The responding trooper observed the suspect vehicle which had pulled into the Scottsville Service Area. NYSP said the suspect vehicle intentionally hit a pedestrian in the rest area and was approaching the trooper.
The trooper then fired his weapon at the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle fled the rest area and re-entered I-90 eastbound. The trooper rendered medical aid to the injured pedestrian.
The suspect vehicle was stopped near MPM 363 at around 8:40 p.m. State Police located the vehicle unoccupied and then observed the suspect next to a business nearby.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department helped NYSP take the driver into custody.
The suspect was not struck by the gunfire and was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.
NYSP identified the driver as 37-year-old Emmett Ellis from Auburn, New York. He was charged for two counts of assault in the second degree, one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree.
Ellis was arraigned in Henrietta Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail in leu of $20,000 cash/ $400,000 bond.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- A woman's body was found in the water in Ocean View Friday afternoon, Norfolk Police said.
- A man has been arrested for robbing two grocery stores in Henrico's west end this month. According to the Henrico Police Department, during each robbery the suspect would give the cashier a note and escape with money.
- Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public's help to find two fugitives this week.
- A 'porch pirate' was caught on camera this week in Richmond. The perpetrator? Someone dressed as an Amazon delivery driver.
- A body found in Florida Wednesday is presumed to be that of a missing Massachusetts teenager, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
- Domestic violence survivor speaks out as officials say pandemic & holidays create perfect storm for violenceDomestic violence calls are up around the holidays and police say the pandemic is making matters worse.
- HOLY CROP! Deputies seek a Powhatan man accused of trespassing with an ATV and destroying crops.
- Petersburg police need the public's help identifying a suspect linked to an aggravated assault.
- Before a day of giving thanks, Virginia State Police is asking locals, in kind, to slow down, wear a seatbelt and don't drive distracted.
- Richmond police have identified as suspect in a Hull Street homicide earlier this month. Authorities are hoping the public can help reveal his whereabouts.