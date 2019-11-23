Year-long narcotics investigation ends in 4 arrests, $8,000 worth of heroin seized

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a year-long investigation, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigations Unit arrested 4 people for allegedly distributing heroin.

Randy Stanley, Amanda Williams, Richard Powell, and Bobby Stanley were arrested following a traffic stop on the Ladysmith ramp exit on Nov. 21.

During the traffic stop, deputies found $8,000 worth of heroin, numerous prescription medications, suspected stolen items, and drug paraphernalia.

“I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the CCSO, pleased with the coordination of the VSP, and being a part of the Virginia State Police Tri-County Taskforce,” Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa said. “These arrests continue to show the dedication of our CCSO in making Caroline County a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”

All four suspects were arrested for possessing heroin and possessing firearms while in possession of heroin.

