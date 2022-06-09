YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teacher in York County has been accused of sexually abusing a student under her care, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Kristen McAllister, 32, has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

McAllister was listed as an English teacher at Tabb High School, where she is accused of carrying on an “inappropriate relationship” with a student in 2021.

In a statement, the York County School division said they received a report of “unprofessional conduct” on the evening of Wednesday, June 8, and immediately reported the allegation to the sheriff’s office.

“[We] take the safety and well-being of our students seriously,” a spokesperson for the school division said. “Our hiring procedures involve mandatory and thorough background checks and fingerprint clearance.”

The spokesperson added that McAllister will be barred from all YCSD property until the investigation is complete.

Although only one victim has come forward so far, the sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to call (757) 890-4999.