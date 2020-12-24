Yorkie puppy stolen from pet store overnight in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are trying to find the person who stole a Yorkshire Terrier puppy from a pet store overnight.

Police say they got a call around 3:45 a.m. for a burglary alarm at the Pet World store in the 4000 block of West Mercury Blvd. Officers found an unsecured door when they arrived and discovered that force was used to gain access to the store’s canine room.

The suspect removed the 2-month-old Yorkie, named Chanelle, from the kennel and left on foot. Police say there are no suspect photos at this time, but they say the suspect was wearing all black.

An employee at the store says the suspect was in the store for 10 minutes and also took the dog, a dog bed and a toy. Chanelle is microchipped, and the store has alerted local veterinarians.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.