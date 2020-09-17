Young adult from King George County killed in Fredericksburg shooting

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old is dead and another is injured following a shooting at the 2500 block of Carriage Lane in Fredericksburg on Wednesday. The Fredericksburg Police Department identified Connall Mullins of King George County as the deceased, the victims kin has been notified.

According to police, they responded to calls for shots fired around 10:45 p.m. and located the two victims with bullet wounds. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where Mullins passed away. The other victims remains hospitalized and is expected to recover.

FPD describes the shooting suspect as a male wearing a mask and driving a dark colored sedan.

This is a continuing investigation. The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident call (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.

LATEST HEADLINES: