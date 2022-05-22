CENTRAL VIRGINIA, Va. (WRIC)–It was a sweltering day across Central Virginia and people were looking for a little relief from the heat.

City leaders offered cooling stations at nine public libraries across Richmond Saturday.

The Main Library on East Franklin Street was just one of the many places people went. It had water fountains, restrooms and, of course, books to read as people cooled off.

Temperatures have been flirting with the 95 degree mark Saturday afternoon, but many people were still spotted outside.

Turner Stephenson traveled to the city from North Carolina this weekend. He said he spent the day at a Virginia museum to beat the heat.

“Staying indoors mainly. I haven’t done anything outside today and don’t plan on doing it. I like a library and any place cool, I’ll spend it this weekend,” said Stephenson.

But for those who couldn’t make it to the library before it closed, other places like Henrico County offered unique ways to have fun and stay cool.

The county opened up up four spray parks.

In Richmond, crowds of people gathered at Brown’s Island for the second day of Riverrock.

Jackson Wise said he was excited to be back at the festival. He planned to fill up on water at the several stations set up across the area.

“I’m loving it and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it that I can before it gets too dark out here,” he said.

8News meteorologists predict another unseasonably warm day on Sunday.