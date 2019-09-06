Crown relic saved from Notre Dame presented again to public

1  of  27
Closings
CAPTION CORRECTS THE SECOND LINE – The Crown of Thorns relic is on display during a ceremony in St Germain l’Auxerrois church, in Paris, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The Crown of Thorns relic, saved from the flames at Notre Dame Cathedral, has been presented to the public in Paris. In a rare occasion, a veneration of the crown took place Friday at St Germain l’Auxerrois church. It was only the second time the relic was removed from the safe at the Louvre museum when it is now preciously kept.
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — A venerated relic saved from flames during the April fire at Notre Dame Cathedral has been presented to the public in Paris.

The Crown of Thorns is purported to be the one placed on the head of Jesus at his crucifixion. King Louis IX brought it to Paris in the 13th century.

Firefighters rescued the relic and other treasures as Notre Dame’s spire collapsed and roof burned away.

It’s been kept in a safe at the Louvre museum and was removed for only the second time for a veneration ceremony at St Germain l’Auxerrois church on Friday.

The crown is made of rushes wrapped into a wreath and tied with gold filament. Parts of it are held in places besides the Louvre.

