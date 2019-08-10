Customer with concealed gun kills 7-Eleven robbery suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WRIC) — Authorities in North Carolina say a customer armed with a concealed gunshot two robbery suspects at a 7-Eleven, killing one and injuring the other.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokeswoman Cindy A. Wallace said in a news release that two suspects held the customer at gunpoint and took his wallet early Thursday morning.

That’s when they say the customer “perceived a lethal threat” and pulled out his gun and shot the suspects.

News outlets report that 16-year-old Qwanterrius Stafford died at a hospital.

Police charged 17-year-old Brenna Harris with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery from person.

North Carolina automatically charges teens 16 and older as adults.

The customer will not be charged.

A similar incident occurred in Virginia in late July. Police say two people were robbing a Virginia Beach-area when a customer who legally had a gun confronted the suspects, killing one and injuring another.

Police said that customer also wouldn’t be charged.

