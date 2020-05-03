Czech television teams up with CNN to launch news channel

PRAGUE (AP) — A private Czech television station has joined forces with CNN to create a news channel in the Czech Republic.

The Czech FTV Group and CNN International Commercial launched the channel, CNN Prima News, on Sunday.

CNN Prima News is the ninth channel that FTV Prima operates. Its broadcast includes local news covered by Prima reporters together with international news from CNN. The channel has also launched a website.

Other CNN-branded channels have already been established in other countries, including in Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Turkey, Switzerland and Greece.

FTV Prima is the second-largest Czech private TV network.