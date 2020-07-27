Daily Planet Health Services asking for bottled water donations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Daily Planet Health Services is asking the public to donate bottled water and prepackaged single-serving snacks to help Richmond’s homeless population is hydrated and fed during the hottest part of the summer.

The nonprofit said summer and winter months are the most difficult for people at or below the poverty level, and the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 has made even fewer resources available to this population.

“With so many of the traditional places that our homeless population utilize to cool off and hydrate during the hot summer months – like libraries, restaurants and community centers – either closed or drastically limiting capacity, many are left without an avenue to escape the heat,” said Taylor Garrett, outreach coordinator at Daily Planet Health Services. “We’ve unfortunately already seen firsthand this summer the dire impact the heat can have on the homeless population, and we’re hopeful that the Richmond community can come together to help us get nourishment to those that need it most.”

Employees will be accepting donations from 8:30 a.m. to noon July 27-31 in its parking lot on 517 W. Grace Street. If you would like to donate

LATEST HEADLINES: