David Ortiz released from hospital weeks after shooting in Dominican Republic

(ABC NEWS/WRIC)– Almost two months after being shot in a Dominican Republic, David Ortiz has been released from the hospital, according to ABC News.

Known as “Big Papi,” the former Boston Red Sox All-Star slugger was shot while in a bar in Santo Domingo on June 9. The shooting was captured on surveillance video and in the weeks that proceeded, a murder-for-hire plot was uncovered.

Evidence has suggested that Ortiz was wrongfully targeted in the shooting.

Seven weeks later, the baseball great was released from Massachusetts General Hospital, according to ABC News.

Ortiz, a Dominican Republic native, was hospitalized in Boston and was expected to recover after doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine.

The slugger underwent at least three surgeries after he was shot in the back, ABC News reported.

“David has been home since Friday,” a family source told ESPN’s Enrique Rojas. “At home he will be assisted by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal doctor.

“He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent injuries and surgeries.”

Information from ESPN contributed to this report.