Breaking News
Chesterfield woman dies in vehicle crash
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics
1  of  27
Closings
Appomattox Regional Governor's School Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Brunswick Academy Charles City County Gov't Offices Charles City County Public Schools Charles City District Courts Colonial Heights City Public Schools Department of Corrections - Haynesville Dinwiddie County Public Schools Essex County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools King and Queen County Public Schools King William County Schools Lancaster County Public Schools Middlesex County Public Schools New Kent County Public Schools New Kent Gen. District Court New Kent J & DR Court Northumberland County Public Schools Prince George County Public Schools Richmond County Public Schools Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly West Point City Public Schools Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Daycare worker charged with murder in infant’s death

News

19-year-old day care worker murdered 4-month-old baby, police say

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DeJoynay Ferguson (Photo courtesy of ABC-affiliate KTRK-TV)

BEAR, Del. (AP) — A Delaware daycare worker has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of an infant under her care, police said Friday.

Investigators determined that 19-year-old Dejoynay Ferguson placed her hands over the 4-month-old girl’s mouth and nose and intentionally restricted her breathing, a Delaware State Police news release says. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital later Thursday.

Court records say surveillance video at Little People Child Development Center in Bear shows Ferguson pick up the child by the front of her shirt and place the baby on a changing table. The Delaware News Journal reports Ferguson told police she had grabbed the child by the shirt because the baby was “fussy” and wouldn’t stop crying.

Ferguson placed the child back into a crib after the girl became “unresponsive” and didn’t alert the daycare’s owner until approximately 20 minutes later, police said.

Ferguson, a New Castle resident, was charged with first-degree murder and remained jailed Friday on $1 million cash bail.

The state Office of Child Care Licensing has suspended the center’s license.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

RVA Responds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events