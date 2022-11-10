WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Attorney General Karl Racine said he was filing a civil lawsuit against the owner of the Washington Commanders, the team, the National Football League, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, saying that all of them colluded to “deceive residents of the District of Columbia about he investigation into toxic workplace culture” within the franchise.

Racine made the announcement at a news conference Thursday afternoon where he discussed, in part, the investigation that was to have taken place into allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct involving the Commanders. Racine said his office would prove in court that those named in the suit lied about what they knew and what they were going to do in response to the allegations, accusing Snyder and others of putting image and profit above everything else.

“The evidence shows Mr. Snyder was not only aware of the toxic culture within his organization. He encouraged, and he participated in it,” Racine stated.

To illustrate that point, Racine said, among other things, Snyder dictated which photos of cheerleaders were used, determined how revealing cheerleaders uniforms were, and directed employees to create “voyeuristic videos with partially-clad cheerleaders from calendar footage that the cheerleaders had no idea existed.”

The attorney general’s office began investigating the team around the same time that the U.S. Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case, which stemmed from claims of sexual harassment within the Commanders organization, to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

Forbes recently reported that team owners Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder planned to sell the Commanders. The team said simply that the Snyders hired Bank of America Securities “to consider potential transactions” involving it.