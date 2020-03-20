Breaking News
Coronavirus Latest: 7 COVID-19 cases in Henrico, 6 in Richmond
1  of  31
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Antioch Baptist Church - Sandston Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Fugitive fatally shot by police at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

News

by: Jane Alvarez-Wertz

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have confirmed they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at the Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach and Norfolk officers were serving a warrant to a male fugitive in the 200 block of 35th Street on Friday morning when the shooting happened.

No officers were injured and the suspect has died.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police at noon, Pacific Avenue is currently closed in both directions between 32nd Street and 34th Street.

There is no additional information at this time.

Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates on this breaking news.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events