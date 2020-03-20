Fugitive fatally shot by police at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have confirmed they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at the Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach and Norfolk officers were serving a warrant to a male fugitive in the 200 block of 35th Street on Friday morning when the shooting happened.

No officers were injured and the suspect has died.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police at noon, Pacific Avenue is currently closed in both directions between 32nd Street and 34th Street.

There is no additional information at this time.

Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates on this breaking news.

Latest Posts