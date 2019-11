PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)— One person is dead and another is hurt after a Wednesday night shooting in Petersburg.

Petersburg police said they found a person dead and another shooting victim with injuries on the 800 block of McKenzie Street.

If you have any information call the Petersburg Police Department at (804) 861-1212 or text a tip to P3tips.com.

