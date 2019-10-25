Death investigation underway after body found in woods near elementary school

Police in Richmond are investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area off West Leigh Street Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a ‘person down’ in the 1100 block of West Leigh Street at around 1:15 p.m. and found an adult male unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say no foul play is suspected.

Nearby George W. Carver Elementary School was put on lockdown as a ‘precautionary measure,’ an RPS spokesperson told 8News, though the investigation is unlikely to disrupt dismissal.

Major Crimes detectives are on scene and are investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

