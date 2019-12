Richmond, Va., (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a man is shot and killed in the Creighton Court community.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of N. 29th Street at 10:15 p.m., Friday night for a report of a possible shooting.

Once on the scene, officers discovered the male victim shot.

He later died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.