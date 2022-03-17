RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A death investigation is underway in Richmond’s Northside after a man was found shot in his car Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 200 block of West Brookland Park Boulevard around 2:32 a.m. for a report of a random gunfire.

Once on scene, police said they found an adult male in a parked car with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-0057 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

