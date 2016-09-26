Debate over Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Ave reignites

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The debate surrounding the statue of Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue has heated up once again.

“I’m supportive of removing the Jefferson Davis monument and all the confederate statues off of Monument Avenue, they belong in museums on private property, I’ve been calling for that for years,” King Salim Khalfani told 8News Reporter Jonathan Costen. “Why should I have to pay to maintain these 100-foot statues and Jefferson Davis and their plan was to continue enslavement? They need to go.”

Meanwhile, Michael Lucas said the statue should be left alone.

“A man who served the United States and served Virginia in so many ways, it’s really degrading to come down and stop and create a problem when there is none,” Lucas said. “I’m sorry, there is no problem with this statue. It’s been here for well over 100 years.”

Lucas added taking down the memorial would create more problems.

“You can’t erase history,” he said. “But you can put it under a carpet and then turn around and it’s going to blow up on you again later on. You want to make a divisive problem? Try and take that down.”

