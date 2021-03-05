Deep Run holds on to early lead against Douglas Freeman

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — The Deep Run Wildcats took an early lead in their senior night Friday and never looked back, facing the Douglas Freeman Mavericks at home.

With just three points on the board nearing the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats settled in with a touchdown and two-point conversion, advancing their lead to 11 points.

Then, in the second quarter, the Wildcats put up another six points. Even with the Douglas Freeman defense marking him closely, senior Ronique Capers caught a 36-yard pass from senior quarterback Bo Kite. That was followed by yet another two-point conversion.

With less than two minutes left before halftime, Douglas Freeman would fumble on 2nd and two. Deep Run was able to recover.

That set the tone for the third quarter, during which another Mavericks fumble was picked up by the Wildcats. But this time, with 9:50 to play in the quarter, the Wildcats returned for a touchdown. With a successful field goal attempt, the score was bumped up to 26-0.

“During our Tucker game last week, we did not show up and we did not play very well, and I just wanted to make sure our guys understood that we have one vision for this season, and that’s to go 2 and 0,” Deep Run Head Coach Chad Hornik said. “We were not done by any means, even when the score was a lot to nothing, and then, we just had to keep moving the ball and showing that our offense was capable of doing what it did last year.”

With 5:54 on the clock, Douglas Freeman would finally get its turn on the board. A combination of defensive penalties and solid offensive drives helped the team inch closer and closer to the end zone until they had less than a yard to score. Senior running back Charlie Martin broke through the line for the Mavericks’ first touchdown of the game. However, a failed two-point conversion held the score at 26-6.

Deep Run would go on to score two more touchdowns by the end of the night, but not without a fight from Douglas Freeman.

Just five yards off the goal line with 1:32 remaining in the game, the Wildcats ran the ball into the end zone. Combined with a successful field goal attempt, the score was 40-6. But the Mavericks answered right away, returning the kickoff for a touchdown seconds later.

“We had a lot of our backup guys in, which, I’m excited that we got to do that,” Hornik said. “But at the same time, our defense did a heck of a job.”

Douglas Freeman would earn the extra point on the field goal, but it wasn’t enough to close Deep Run’s staggering lead.

With possession in the final minute, the Wildcats took a knee and ran the clock, rounding out regulation with a score of 40-13.

“We’re not done. We have a lot of work to do,” Hornik said. “We’ve got to show people we can run the ball and that even though they put eight guys in the box, we can still run the ball, and I think we showed that. I was pretty impressed.”

Deep Run’s next matchup is at Varina on March 12, while Douglas Freeman will take on Henrico.