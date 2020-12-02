Del. Jason Miyares running for Va. attorney general in 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Del. Jason Miyares is running for Virginia attorney general in 2021.

The 44-year-old Republican has represented the 82nd district since 2016. His current term in the House of Delegates ends in January 2022. If he wins the Republican primary, he’ll likely face incumbent Democrat Mark Herring, who’s running for a third term. Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones is running against Herring in the Democratic primary.

Miyares is a lawyer with degrees from the College of William & Mary and James Madison University. He currently serves on the General Laws, Courts of Justice and Transportation committees in the House of Delegates, working on issues such as coastal flooding and regulatory reform.

In 2018 and 2019 he was recognized as “Legislator of the Year” from the College Affordability and Public Trust for his work on transparency and affordability in higher education, and in 2018 was recognized as “Legislator of the Year” from the Hampton Roads Military Officers Association of America for his “outstanding and dedicated service” to Virginia’s military veterans.

He lives in Virginia Beach with his wife Page, their three daughters and Buckley, a golden retriever.

