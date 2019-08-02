1  of  4
Delta Airline uniforms to feature sign language indicator

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) — Delta employees who know sign language will soon be recognizable by a sign language indicator on their uniforms.

You can expect to see uniformed employees sporting these new language bars this fall, making them the first airline to do this.

“it’s a small step in the airline’s mission to connect the world, which starts with making travel easier for all people.” says Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Delta has been named “best place to work for disability inclusion” for four consecutive years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

