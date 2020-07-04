Demonstrators prepare for 4th of July protest at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Demonstrators in Hampton Roads are prepping for a 4th of July protest at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Organizers from BlackLivesMatter757 announced the protest early this week on social media with the hashtag #ShutDownTheOceanFront2.0.

The protest is scheduled at 7:57 p.m. at the Oceanfront with a “pre-rally” at Mt. Trashmore from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

WAVY News 10’s Tamara Scott will be covering the protest as it progresses later this evening.

View this post on Instagram

#ShutDownTheOceanFront2.0 TODAY July 4th @ 7:57pm – #MannyWilder is still a free man on minimal charges,there is still no talk of a Citizen’s Review Board,the systematic racism deep with the Virginia Beach Police is still not on the table, defunding the police department to place those resources in #COMMUNITY based grassroots is still not on the table, #MatthewRushin still isnt FREE, #IndiaKager never received JUSTICE, nor recognition of wrongdoing. We are asking everyone to come in PEACE, so that the message isn't smeared. We represent actual families, and have to ensure their safety, and justice that they seek. Please arrive as early as possible, parking will be scarce, ride share may be a good option. We are meeting at Rudde Loop (104 Atlantic Ave) ‼️ Pre-rally at Mt Trashmore from 3pm-5pm where you can get an official #BLM757 shirt if you would like. ‼️ We need results,and we need results NOW. 🗣 If weeee doooont getttttt itttt 🗣 #ShutitDOWN #BLM757 #BlackLivesMatter #VirginiaBeach #4thoftheLIE

A post shared by #BlackLivesMatter757 (@blm757) on

The latest protest comes more than a month after the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis Police.

Almost a month ago, more than 1,000 people gathered in Virginia Beach in peaceful protest to denounce police violence, racism, and the killing of George Floyd.

Later this week, there are also upcoming demonstrations in Hampton Roads amid social unrest nationwide. The “757 Unity Week BLM757 4-Year Anniversary” is set for July 6 at 8 a.m. until July 12 at 11 p.m. Organizers said each day of the week will be dedicated to a community-driven cause across the seven cities.

