Department of Conservation warns Virginians to be prepared for next big storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – The time between early to mid-September is the average peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic basin.

With that in mind, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is reminding citizens to continue to be prepared for the next big storm.

The Atlantic hurricane season continues through Nov. 30 and predictions continue to indicate that the rest of the season will be active.

They say there is still time to get flood insurance coverage before the end of the season as the DCR has compiled the following list of facts in regards to flooding.

Standard homeowner’s and renter’s insurance does not cover damage from floods.

A new flood insurance policy takes 30 days to activate

Renters may obtain a contents-only flood insurance policy to protect belongings.

One inch of water in a 2,500 square-foot home can cause in upwards of $25,000 in damage.

“The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation urges everyone to understand their flood risk and take steps now to protect themselves, their families and their property from flood damage and to get flood insurance now. Homeowners and renters insurance policies typically do not cover flood damage. Take the steps you need to be sure you are covered in case of a flood.” Wendy Howard-Cooper, DCR Director of Dam Safety and Floodplain Management Programs

One tool that Virginians can utilize is the Virginia Flood Risk Information System that allows users to quickly search by street address to see if a property is located within the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA). The site indicates the flood-risk area that would be inundated during a 100-year flood event.

Floods, though, are not confined to areas indicated on the SFHA’s mapping. In fact, many of the 2,000 homes that flooded during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 were outside of the SFHA and many of those residents lacked flood insurance coverage.

For more about flood insurance, click here.