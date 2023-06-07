AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A manhunt is currently underway in Amelia County for a man wanted in Richmond and multiple other Central Virginia counties.

On Tuesday, June 6, deputies from Amelia Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 360 and Route 153. During that stop, deputies discovered that the passenger in the car, identified as Devontae Lamont Royal, was wanted in Amelia County, Chesterfield County and Richmond.

Royal left the traffic stop on foot. Deputies searched the area on Tuesday evening but were not able to find Royal.

Deputies currently believe that Royal was picked up somewhere on Route 153 by a red car and a green and brown SUV.

Royal is described as a black man in his early 20s, possibly wearing red shorts and red or white t-shirt.

Devontae Lamont Royal. Credit: Amelia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Royal or the vehicles that picked Royal up is asked to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia County Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.