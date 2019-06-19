Deputies: Woman charged after ‘intentionally dropping’ 11-month-old child

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman has been charged after deputies said she ‘intentionally dropped’ an 11-month-old child at a daycare in Sneads Ferry on June 10.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Childcare Network Daycare in Sneads Ferry regarding an 11-month-old child that was in their care on June 10.

According to deputies, the company reported the child was transported to the hospital earlier in the day regarding a medical emergency but learned later on the child was in fact injured purposefully by a daycare worker there.

Deputies conducted an investigation which determined that the daycare worker, identified as Bethan Pringle, was the worker who was responsible for the child’s injuries.

The child’s injuries were from head trauma which resulted when the child was intentionally dropped by the suspect, deputies said.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Pringle was arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

She was given a $100,000 bond and placed in the custody of the Onslow County Detention Center.

At the moment, medical professionals advised the child will physically recover.

