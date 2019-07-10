Detectives seek help to identify person who robbed Carytown business

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives are asking for help to identify the person who robbed a Carytown business last week.

At 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, officers responded to the 00 block of Nansemond Street for the report of a commercial robbery. When officers arrived, a victim said that an unknown man entered the business through the back door and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a ski mask with the eyes cut out, khaki pants, and gloves.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call Third Precinct Detective D. Holmes at (804)-646-1165 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 The P3 Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.