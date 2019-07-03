1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Dinwiddie County Schools hosting school supply drive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools is hosting a school supply drive in July to help students.

To help the drive, the county is searching for sponsors and volunteers.

More details and a sign-up form can be found here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events