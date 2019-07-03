Dinwiddie County Schools hosting school supply drive

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools is hosting a school supply drive in July to help students.
To help the drive, the county is searching for sponsors and volunteers.
More details and a sign-up form can be found here.
