Disney launches new vacation package for families

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents, Disney is now making it easier to have a magical vacation at the happiest place on earth.
According to the Disney Parks Blog, beginning today, for $999, a family of three (two adults and one child ages 3 to 9 years) to share the magic of Disney with a fun getaway.
The package includes:
- 2-night stay in a standard room at a select Disney’s All-Star Resort
- 2-Park Magic Ticket, with one-day-only admission to Magic Kingdom Park and one-day-only admission to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- One stroller rental per day (subject to availability)
- One merchandise bag (includes a plush, autograph book, pen, “My 1st Visit “ Mickey ears and a reusable bag.
Rooms can be booked up till Sept. 24th. Prices are valid for arrivals most Sunday through Wednesday nights Aug. 11 to Sept. 25.