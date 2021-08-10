DMV to start offering drop-off service for vehicle titling in August

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced that individuals or who recently purchased a vehicle from another person on business that isn’t a car dealership will soon be able to drop off applications for titles at any customer service center for processing.

The DMV said this service will start on Aug. 16, and will free up more in-person service appointments for other customers.

“As we continue to migrate services online and reinvent the traditional ways of conducting DMV business, we are creating more efficient service options for Virginians,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “The ability to drop off titling applications and payment will provide a convenient way for more Virginians to access critical DMV services.”

People will be able to bring in completed applications and supporting documents to a local DMV without an appointment. Payment will be required at the time of the submission by money order or check.

Staff will review the application package to make sure everything is in order, and then the DMV will process it within five business days. Customers will be able to pick up the credential in person or have it mailed to them.

You can find more information about everything needed, as well as what forms to fill out, online here.