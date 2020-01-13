DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM? Richmond Police searching for man seen stealing a laptop

1  of  3
Richmond, Va., (WRIC) — Richmond Detectives are working to identify the man caught on video stealing a laptop from a store in the city.

Officers responded to Superior Outlet & Pawn Shop on the 3630 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Tuesday, January 7 at 4:15 p.m. for a report of shoplifting.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the store and asked to see a MacBook Pro. Once the clerk placed the laptop on the counter, the suspect grabbed the product and ran out the front door.

The suspect was last seen in a red Nissan Sentra with bungee cords holding the trunk shut.

Anyone with information is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Thondique at (804) 646-8170 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

