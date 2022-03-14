NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music icon Dolly Parton has removed herself from the class of 2022 nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Dolly posted an explanation on social media Monday, which reads: “Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

The Cleveland-based Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Dolly as a nominee along with 16 other artists last month.

The list includes Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick.

Parton also said she hopes she will be considered again in the future: “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.”

The top vote-getters for the Hall will be announced in May and will be inducted later this year.

Parton concluded her message by saying, “I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination, according to the Hall of Fame. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

