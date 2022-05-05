CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Local staff at Dominion Energy gathered at the Chesterfield Power Station to assemble 22 wheelchairs piece by piece for disabled military veterans Thursday afternoon.

The new wheelchairs were tested out before they were donated to the nonprofit Disabled American Veterans and the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office to be given to residents in need. The sheriff’s office also helped build wheelchair ramps.

Powhatan Deputy Benjamin Nice describes the experience as an “amazing blessing” and a “gift” to be able to give back to disabled veterans and the elderly.

Dominion Energy employees who participated in the event are members of the Diversity Council for Veterans and DiverseAbility Employee Resource Groups, which are part of the company’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program.