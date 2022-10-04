HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A busy neighborhood in Henrico County could soon change with a rezoning proposal.

County leaders are considering plans to bring a Sheetz to 7500 Staples Mill Road near Bremner Boulevard, but some people fear this could bring problems to their backyards.

Right now, a sign reads “Don’t rezone for Sheetz ” in the Glenside Woods neighborhood. People living near the proposed site said they’re concerned that a lot of trees would be cut down and that the new Sheetz would bring noise, crime and overcrowding.

The Rebkee Company put in a rezoning request and provisional use permit application for 8.7 acres of land, which allows for a convenience store and a car wash, along with a possible restaurant, bank, office or other retail use.

The site’s concept plan places a Sheetz and a carwash in that area. The company also wants to have 24-hour operation for all businesses on the proposed site.

However, county leaders said a part of the wooded area may be left undeveloped to avoid the wetlands and to conserve trees for the Glenside Woods community. Some local business owners said this could take away some of their business. Others said it could give them a boost in foot traffic.

The county’s planning staff said the rezoning aims to bring a strong, stable, growing and diverse economy.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing next Thursday, Oct. 13.