Double shooting leaves woman dead, man injured in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating after a woman died in a double shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 11:48 PM.

Police say a 33-year-old woman died at the hospital, and a 41-year-old man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two victims were shot while sitting in their car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.