(WIVB) — Wednesday will give you a good excuse to drink. It’s National Martini Day.

The gin-based drink isn’t just James Bond’s favorite; It’s one of the most popular mixed drinks around the world.

The original version is pretty easy to make.

Take some gin, add vermouth, ice and an olive or lemon twist.

There are different versions, such as the cosmopolitan, chocolatini or appletini.

