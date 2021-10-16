Driver charged in Richmond County buggy crash

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a Jeep Cherokee has been charged with reckless driving after rear-ending a horse-drawn buggy on Oct. 13.

Tracy L. Churchill, 29, of Farnham, was traveling east on Historyland Highway in Richmond County when he struck the one-horse buggy in the right lane. Churchill was wearing a seatbelt and did not suffer any injuries, according to police.

The two occupants of the buggy were thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. The buggy was equipped with lights and a warning placard.

(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Unfortunately, due to the extent of its injuries, the horse was euthanized at the owner’s request.

Virginia State Police say the investigation is ongoing.