Driver charged with reckless driving after rear-ending Henrico County school bus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Henrico County Police

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two drivers were injured during a crash involving a Henrico County school bus this morning. There were seven children on board and none were injured.

Henrico Police investigated the crash that happened just before 8 a.m. in the 2900 block of Portugee Road. Authorities said the school bus was stopped to load children when an SUV traveling on Portugee Road rear-ended the bus.

Another school bus arrived on the scene to pick up the children and they continued to school. The roadway is clear.

HPD charged the driver of the SUV with reckless driving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events