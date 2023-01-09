Someone who was in the area started CPR before medics could get the driver to the hospital where she died.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators asked anyone with information about an SUV crash that took place on Jan. 8 to contact them after the driver of the SUV died.

The Prince William County Police Department said the wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. near Kahns Road and Dark Forest Drive in the Manassas area.

Officers found that Linda Marie Killian, 61, of Manassas was heading south on Kahns Road when the SUV went off the roadway, down an embankment, through a ravine, up a second embankment, crossing Dark Forest Drive, before stopping in a ditch.

Anyone with information can contact the Prince William County Police Department at (703) 792-6500.