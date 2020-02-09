Driver fleeing police hits vehicle, utility pole in Richmond

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

Richmond, Va., (WRIC) — A driver is in custody after fleeing from police and then crashing into another vehicle.

Richmond Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation, but the driver fled the scene, disregarded a regulatory sign at the intersection of N. 21st and Fairmount Ave., and hit another car and utility pole, at 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection will remain closed while officers continue to investigate and clear the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events