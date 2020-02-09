Driver fleeing police hits vehicle, utility pole in Richmond

Richmond, Va., (WRIC) — A driver is in custody after fleeing from police and then crashing into another vehicle.

Richmond Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation, but the driver fled the scene, disregarded a regulatory sign at the intersection of N. 21st and Fairmount Ave., and hit another car and utility pole, at 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection will remain closed while officers continue to investigate and clear the scene.