Driver hospitalized after losing control in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash this morning in Chesterfield.

Virginia State Police Sergent Dylan Davenport told 8News the driver ran off the road near the 18 mile marker on state route 288.

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

Photos captured by 8News at the scene show the vehicle left the roadway just before a guardrail, and traveled up a small hill before coming to rest among the trees. No other passengers or cars are believed to have been involved at this time.