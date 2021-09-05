Driver hospitalized after losing control in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash this morning in Chesterfield.
Virginia State Police Sergent Dylan Davenport told 8News the driver ran off the road near the 18 mile marker on state route 288.
Photos captured by 8News at the scene show the vehicle left the roadway just before a guardrail, and traveled up a small hill before coming to rest among the trees. No other passengers or cars are believed to have been involved at this time.