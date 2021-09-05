Driver hospitalized after losing control in Chesterfield crash

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash this morning in Chesterfield.

Virginia State Police Sergent Dylan Davenport told 8News the driver ran off the road near the 18 mile marker on state route 288.

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

Photos captured by 8News at the scene show the vehicle left the roadway just before a guardrail, and traveled up a small hill before coming to rest among the trees. No other passengers or cars are believed to have been involved at this time.

