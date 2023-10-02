FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police Department is investigating a deadly four-vehicle crash that happened early in September in Fauquier County.

At 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, on Interstate 66 eastbound, a 2018 Ford F150, a 2019 Ford F350 and a 2023 Subaru Outback were traveling when each vehicle stopped due to heavy traffic, according to state police.

A 2008 Cadillac CTS that was also traveling eastbound was reportedly unable to stop and rear ended the Ford F150, causing a chain-reaction crash involving the four mentioned vehicles.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken the the hospital after enduring minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford F150, 62-year-old Kraig Kelican, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was flown to the hospital and died of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford F350 was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the Subaru was not injured in the crash.

According to VSP, charges are pending and the crash currently remains under investigation.