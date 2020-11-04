Driver killed in overnight crash in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County, Va (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say a 2008 Kia Sportage was traveling east on Hull Street Road when it ran off the roadway, into the median, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until next of kin is contacted.

The investigation indicates that both alcohol, and lack of a seatbelt are contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.